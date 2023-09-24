iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:NYF remained flat at $51.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 74,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,088. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

