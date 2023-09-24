iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 74,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 125,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,940,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,853. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.40.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

