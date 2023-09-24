iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Cut by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.7% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.30. 8,349,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.15.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

