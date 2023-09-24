IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of IRIX opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 48.09% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 12.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 391,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

