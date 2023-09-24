Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,289,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,799 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,055,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,587,000 after acquiring an additional 172,922 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,896,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,845 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,179,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,377 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.03. 3,393,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,827,081. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.