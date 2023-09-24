Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $700,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

IBM traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $146.91. 2,562,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.95 and its 200-day moving average is $134.30. The company has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

