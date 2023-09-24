Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $189.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.46.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

