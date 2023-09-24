Head-To-Head Comparison: DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) versus Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) and Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DIAGNOS and Ferrovial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIAGNOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferrovial 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ferrovial has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.23%. Given Ferrovial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ferrovial is more favorable than DIAGNOS.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIAGNOS $370,000.00 80.24 -$1.88 million ($0.04) -10.25 Ferrovial $7.96 billion 2.83 $187.57 million N/A N/A

This table compares DIAGNOS and Ferrovial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ferrovial has higher revenue and earnings than DIAGNOS.

Profitability

This table compares DIAGNOS and Ferrovial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIAGNOS -658.60% N/A -256.42% Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

DIAGNOS has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrovial has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ferrovial beats DIAGNOS on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIAGNOS

(Get Free Report)

DIAGNOS Inc. provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes. It also provides various consulting services in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence. DIAGNOS Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brossard, Canada.

About Ferrovial

(Get Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants. In addition, the company manufactures and markets asphalt and bitumen products; develops, operates, and manages airports; and promotes, constructs, and operates energy generation and transmission infrastructures. Further, it provides mobility services, include ZITY, an electric carsharing service application; invests in electric vehicle sector, including cars and associated charging infrastructures; and sells, rents, and maintains hydraulic equipment, jacks, and floating caisson equipment. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.