Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.7 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $6.77 on Friday, hitting $380.87. 2,412,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.07. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

