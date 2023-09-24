Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 848 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,632 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $396.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,206,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,947. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $410.72 and its 200 day moving average is $393.26. The stock has a market cap of $317.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

