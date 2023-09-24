Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,740,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,192,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

