Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,903,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

