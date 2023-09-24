Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1845 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS GSUS opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,304,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

