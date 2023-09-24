Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Announces Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:GPOW)

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman (NYSEARCA:GPOW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1685 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th.
Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Price Performance
NYSEARCA GPOW opened at $40.53 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.77.
