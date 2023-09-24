GoalVest Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,131 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,039,049 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $550.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $522.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.07. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $304.88 and a twelve month high of $601.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

