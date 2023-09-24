GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.4% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

