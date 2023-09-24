Gibson Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gibson Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.3% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 807,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after acquiring an additional 674,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.13. 1,067,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,499. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

