Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

