First International Bank & Trust Has $450,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First International Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after purchasing an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $90,102,634.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,117,965 shares in the company, valued at $37,025,025,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $237,271,590.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,590,236 shares in the company, valued at $36,900,139,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $90,102,634.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,117,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,025,025,700.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock worth $746,491,655. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.35. 4,405,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $436.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.