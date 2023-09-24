First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FCNCA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,607.50.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,370.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,389.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,188.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,512.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 160.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

