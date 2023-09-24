FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 491.7% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 185,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $272.62 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.63. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

