Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after buying an additional 969,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after buying an additional 4,617,445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,557,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,514,000 after buying an additional 17,102 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after buying an additional 1,873,200 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,292,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,722,381. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.