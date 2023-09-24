Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 840 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after acquiring an additional 474,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,647,000 after acquiring an additional 217,214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $415.19. 451,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,620. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.93. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

