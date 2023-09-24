Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 260,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,888,000 after purchasing an additional 171,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,956,000 after purchasing an additional 160,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 156,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 150,785 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $141.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,332,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441,395. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $161.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

