Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 430,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,727 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 491.7% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.62. 1,541,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.