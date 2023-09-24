Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.65 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 709,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,294 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 2.1% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $277,182,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 692.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,387,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,892,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,123 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,440 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. 1,879,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,353. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

