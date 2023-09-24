Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 710.3% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ITA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.13. 880,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average of $114.07.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

