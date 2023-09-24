Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $36.55. 1,473,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,220. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $50.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

