Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.27. 3,106,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,012,567. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.80. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

