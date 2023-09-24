Ethereum Market Capitalization Tops $191.75 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Ethereum has a market cap of $191.75 billion and $1.99 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $1,594.87 or 0.05997919 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00033807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026649 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011078 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,228,044 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

