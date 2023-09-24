Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $15.26 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $53.90 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.26 or 0.00057385 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,590.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00243569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.01 or 0.00782285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00537358 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00117450 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,165,375 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

