ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,202. The company has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.51 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.