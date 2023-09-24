Epiroc AB (publ) Announces Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1529 per share on Monday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 16.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Epiroc AB will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

