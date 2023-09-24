ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $7.94 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, ELIS has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $7.94 million and $52.13 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03971652 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $30.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

