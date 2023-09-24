Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Performance
EDUC opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.92. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.00.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Educational Development
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
