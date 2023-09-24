Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

EDUC opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.92. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

