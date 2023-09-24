Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

EDUC opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.92. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

About Educational Development

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

