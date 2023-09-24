Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 724,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,779,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $502.79. 1,197,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $538.53 and its 200-day moving average is $539.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

