Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $502.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $538.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

