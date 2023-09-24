Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $243.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $241.00 to $243.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on STZ. HSBC lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.14.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $256.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -194.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.