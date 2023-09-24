Critical Survey: Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) and Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF)

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) and Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Japan Hotel REIT Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts -1.79% -1.14% -0.50% Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Park Hotels & Resorts and Japan Hotel REIT Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts 0 4 2 0 2.33 Japan Hotel REIT Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $17.43, suggesting a potential upside of 46.21%. Given Park Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Park Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Japan Hotel REIT Investment.

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Japan Hotel REIT Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts $2.50 billion 1.03 $162.00 million ($0.25) -47.68 Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Hotel REIT Investment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Park Hotels & Resorts beats Japan Hotel REIT Investment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Hotels & Resorts



Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment



Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

