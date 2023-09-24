Contrasting eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CrowdStrike and eGain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike 0 5 36 0 2.88 eGain 0 1 1 0 2.50

CrowdStrike presently has a consensus target price of $189.54, suggesting a potential upside of 16.59%. eGain has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. Given CrowdStrike’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CrowdStrike is more favorable than eGain.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

CrowdStrike has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CrowdStrike and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike -3.54% -4.05% -1.27% eGain 2.15% 3.48% 1.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CrowdStrike and eGain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike $2.24 billion 17.32 -$183.24 million ($0.41) -396.51 eGain $98.01 million 1.96 $2.11 million $0.07 87.00

eGain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of eGain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners. It serves customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

