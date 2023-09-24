ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

CLIR opened at $1.22 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 390.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.36%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

