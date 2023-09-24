Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

