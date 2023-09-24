Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Hits $368.96 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Casper has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $368.96 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,033,727,871 coins and its circulating supply is 11,340,163,343 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,032,730,926 with 11,339,223,857 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03249245 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,894,646.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

