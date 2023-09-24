Cardano Trading Down 2.1% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $8.62 billion and $66.02 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,594.87 or 0.05997919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00033807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026649 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011078 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,198,584,811 coins and its circulating supply is 35,118,371,015 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

