Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $54.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAMT. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 5,643.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 56,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Camtek has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

