Brokerages Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target at $66.29

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 395,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,600,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 50.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 20,437 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 97.83%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

