Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Target Price at C$13.45

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.45.

A number of analysts have commented on SPB shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$10.74 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$9.10 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.07. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of C$581.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$750.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.6906752 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

