Brokerages Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) PT at $22.00

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bandwidth Stock Performance
Bandwidth stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $292.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.30. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.65 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bandwidth Company Profile
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
