Brokerages Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) PT at $22.00

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 157,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 79,660 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,935,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $292.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.30. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.65 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

