Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after buying an additional 499,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after acquiring an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after acquiring an additional 375,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $20.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $829.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,779,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,046. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $869.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $769.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $342.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

