Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $20.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $829.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,779,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $869.82 and its 200 day moving average is $769.93.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

